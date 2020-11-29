Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) One more COVID-19 patient succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the death toll to 89 in Muzaffarnagar district, officials said.

A 64-year-old man died after he was admitted to a hospital with complications on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 52 more fresh cases were found, taking the number of active patients to 435 in the district.

According to DM Selvakumari J, 1,345 sample results came in which 52 tested positive.

Fifty people recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 6,372 in the district so far.

