India News | Senior Citizen Ends Life over Son's Unemployment, Lack of Maratha Quota

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Alandi in Pune district due to frustration over his son's unemployment and lack of quota for the Maratha community, a police official said on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Oct 28, 2023 08:32 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Senior Citizen Ends Life over Son's Unemployment, Lack of Maratha Quota
India | Representational Image

Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Alandi in Pune district due to frustration over his son's unemployment and lack of quota for the Maratha community, a police official said on Saturday.

Vyankat Narsinh Dhopare jumped into the Indrayani river in Alandi after leaving his son's house in Narhe Ambegaon on Friday evening, the official said.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Five-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Amreli District.

"A suicide note found in his house cited frustration at his son's unemployment and lack of reservation for the Maratha quota as causes for the extreme step. He is from Latur but was living with his son here," the Alandi police station official said.

In the last few months, there have been multiple reports of Maratha community members committing suicide in different parts of the state in support of the quota demand. PTI COR

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Bail Plea: Supreme Court To Deliver Order on AAP Leader Bail Application in Delhi Liquor Policy Cases on October 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
600)">
Agency News PTI| Oct 28, 2023 08:32 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Senior Citizen Ends Life over Son's Unemployment, Lack of Maratha Quota
India | Representational Image

Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Alandi in Pune district due to frustration over his son's unemployment and lack of quota for the Maratha community, a police official said on Saturday.

Vyankat Narsinh Dhopare jumped into the Indrayani river in Alandi after leaving his son's house in Narhe Ambegaon on Friday evening, the official said.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Five-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Amreli District.

"A suicide note found in his house cited frustration at his son's unemployment and lack of reservation for the Maratha quota as causes for the extreme step. He is from Latur but was living with his son here," the Alandi police station official said.

In the last few months, there have been multiple reports of Maratha community members committing suicide in different parts of the state in support of the quota demand. PTI COR

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Bail Plea: Supreme Court To Deliver Order on AAP Leader Bail Application in Delhi Liquor Policy Cases on October 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Rachin Ravindra
200K+ searches
12th Fail
100K+ searches
ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
100K+ searches
Chelsea vs Brentford
50K+ searches
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma Diesel New Delhi 96.72 89.62 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Chennai 102.74 94.33 View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot