Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Saturday, the hospital said.

He was 75.

The legislator from Erode East constituency has not been keeping well for over a month. He was admitted to a hospital here on November 11.

“He passed away today despite the best efforts of the medical staff,” the hospital said.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai described the passing of Elangovan as “a huge loss”. “He was an outspoken person and his death is an irreparable loss to his family and the Congress party, and to me personally,” he said.

