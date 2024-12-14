Jaipur, December 14: After the death of a 10-year-old boy undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the SMS Medical College in Rajasthan's Jaipur, his family has claimed that a rat bite contributed to his death. The boy, identified as Ansh, reportedly developed a bleeding wound on his toe after a rat bit him two days before his death. However, hospital authorities have denied the claim, attributing the child's death to septicemic shock and infection caused by his condition. The incident has prompted an investigation by the Rajasthan government.

According to a report by Times of India, the family claimed that the child had been crying in distress on Wednesday night, and upon investigating, they found a rat had bitten his toe, causing it to bleed. The family immediately reported the incident to the hospital staff, but they were told that only a bandage would be applied to the wound. The family’s complaint highlights their concern about the hospital’s unhygienic conditions and the presence of rodents in the pediatric ward. Jaipur Shocker: ‘Sleep Deprived’ Man Abuses Muslim Vegetable Vendor, Calls Him Bangladeshi; Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces.

Hospital authorities, however, refuted the family’s claim, with the Times of Indiareporting that Dr Sandeep Jasuja, the superintendent of the State Cancer Institute, explained that the boy’s death was due to septicemic shock and high infection levels, complications arising from his blood cancer. Jasuja also clarified that there were no signs of a rat bite on the patient, and he suggested that the mother’s suspicion might have arisen from seeing the boy’s bleeding, which was more likely due to his low platelet count and skin ulcers, common among cancer patients. Jaipur Shocker: Man Dies After Minor Boy Allegedly Inserts Compressor in His Rectum and Releases Air at High Pressure in Vishwakarma Industrial Area.

The boy had been in critical condition since his admission, with multiple ulcers covering his body. Despite the hospital’s response, the family’s claims have prompted the Rajasthan government to form a probe committee, as reported by News 9. The investigation will look into the hospital’s facilities, hygiene, and the presence of rodents. The government has instructed the committee to submit a report within three days, which will address the family’s concerns about the hospital’s neglect and its alleged failure to act on the rodent issue.

