Ahmedabad, Mar 24 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade in Gujarat's Rajkot city for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read | MVA Slams Action Against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Terms It 'Murder of Democracy'.

As per the CBI, accused JM Bishnoi, posted as Joint Director General, DGFT, had sought Rs 9 lakh as bribe to issue a no-objection certificate for which the complainant had submitted six files containing all required documents regarding the export of food cans in order to claim the firm's bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read | Banking Stocks Slump as Sector Fears Grow.

The accused demanded Rs 5 lakh as first instalment and asked the complainant to give the remaining amount at the time of handing over of NOC, the CBI release said.

After getting a complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, the release said.

Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, including at Rajkot and his native place, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)