Ranchi, May 20 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam in Jharkhand, an official said.

He was arrested after hours of interrogation.

The ACB began an enquiry into the allegation of irregularities in excise policy during his tenure as secretary of the excise department.

The state government earlier gave permission to register an FIR against Choubey, a 1999-batch IAS officer.

An ACB team reached Choubey's residence in the morning and took him to the agency's headquarters here for interrogation.

The joint commissioner of the excise department Gajendra Singh was also interrogated by the ACB.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided premises linked to Choubey and Singh in October last year as part of the investigation into an alleged excise scam.

