Nangal (Punjab) [India], August 17 (ANI): A swollen Sutlej, and floods in the nearby villages have caused panic among the villagers near Nangal. The administrative teams as well as political leaders are making a beeline to these villages.

While leaders of various parties are establishing contact with the flood-affected people of the villages, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib Prem Singh Chandumajra along with Akali Dal workers visited these villages on Thursday. After reaching there, he inspected the existing conditions of Bhanam village and also interacted with the flood-affected people.

Prem Singh Chandumajra said, "SGPC is arranging langar for the people. Akali Dal Party members are providing all basic help to the affected people, and goods are being delivered to the needy. People need not panic. Shiromani Akali Dal party always stands with the people and in the coming days needy people will be provided essential goods as per their requirements."

Earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had predicted a possibility of rain in areas of Punjab and Haryana for the next two to three days.

"The areas of Punjab and Haryana which are bordering states to Himachal Pradesh may receive heavy rains," said Manmohan Singh, Director of the Meteorological Department. (ANI)

