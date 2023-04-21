Aizawl, Apr 21 (PTI) In a setback to the opposition Congress in Mizoram ahead of the assembly election, state treasurer and senior MLA Zodintluanga Ralte has stepped down from his position, party sources said on Friday.

Ralte's resignation letter was received by party vice-president Lal Thanzara on behalf of president Lalsawta who is currently in Delhi.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Dedicates 20 More Public Mines in Five Districts.

"I am not aware of the reasons for his resignation as I have not opened the letter yet. The party leadership will think it over and make a final decision once our president returns from Delhi," Lal Thanzara told PTI.

Ralte, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, could not be contacted for comments.

Also Read | Medical Marvel: Ten-Year-Old Girl Arushi Mashery Born With Joint Urethra, Vagina and Rectum Treated Successfully at Mumbai Hospital.

Party sources said that Ralte, a four-time MLA, was unhappy with the leadership of Lalsawta, who replaced Lal Thanhawla in December 2021.

The assembly election in the state is due later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)