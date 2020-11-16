Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, who was suffering from brain hemorrhage, died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday. He was 72.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a five-time MLA.

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength,” he said.

Meghwal, who represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district, suffered a brain stroke in May this year.

Recently, his daughter Banarasi Devi had passed away due to cardiac arrest.

