Kolkata , March 4: In a major setback to the Trinamool Congress just before the Lok Sabha elections, the party's veteran leader Roy tendered his resignation from the post as well as from the party on Sunday. The Baranagar MLA said that he resigned because he felt that he was not respected in the party. Tapas Roy is also Deputy Whip of TMC.

"I resigned because I felt that I was not respected in this party, many times such situations arose where I felt this. The ED team reached my house on January 12th, it has been many days since the incident took place but no sympathy or cooperation has been received from the party," he said. Crude Bombs Recovered Near CM Mamata Banerjee’s Meeting Venue in East Midnapore, Security Tightened

Yesterday, in a poll twist that few saw coming, a day after being named the BJP's candidate from Bengal's Asansol constituency; popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha. Taking to his official handle on X, the singer confirmed that he was pulling out of the contest "due to some reason".

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Was Busy Protecting Accused When Sandeshkhali Women Sought Her Help, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos)

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Singh posted from his X handle on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)