New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday termed the move to include caste enumeration in the next census as a "sensitive decision to correct historical mistakes" and attacked the opposition parties, including the Congress, alleging they have been "deceiving" on the issue.

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner and slammed the opposition parties for using caste survey as a "political tool".

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys.

"The beginning of a new era of equality, harmony, good governance and social justice! This is a positive step towards keeping the deprived and backward people at the centre of policy-making, connecting all sections of the society, removing social, educational and economic inequalities in a transparent and authentic manner and ensuring proper rights for all sections," Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

"Opposition parties including Congress have always deceived on the issue of caste census. When Congress was in power, it limited this issue to caste survey only. It was never made a part of the census. But the policy of Modi government is to take clear and far-sighted decisions. This sensitive decision to correct historical mistakes has been possible due to the strong will of the prime minister," he added.

Pradhan said the decision will also prove to be important in strengthening the concept of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and social justice.

