Jodhpur, Apr 26 (PTI) Shops were shuttered and police were deployed after a video of a man allegedly removing a flag bearing Lord Hanuman's picture from a car parked in the bullion market here and throwing it on the ground surfaced online.

The incident apparently took place Friday night at Ghodon Ka Chowk area, a jewellery and bullion trade hub of the city.

A West Bengal man, whose identity could not be ascertained and who worked in the market, was arrested in connection with the act, police said.

After the video surfaced online on Saturday, local traders gathered outside the shop where the man worked. The shop owner, Shaukat Ali, however, did not turn up.

Several members of Hindu right outfits marched to the Sojati Gate Police Chowki demanding action in the matter.

"Members of the trade association and leaders from various organisations arrived and shut down the market. A large contingent of policemen has been deployed in the area," DCP (East) Alok Srivastava said.

The market, however, opened in the evening, he said.

Jodhpur Jewellers' Association President Naveen Soni said a complaint has been given against the shop owner, where the accused worked.

"The owner of the shop has been absconding since the incident. He is also from West Bengal and is known for his radical outlook and activities," Soni alleged.

