Berhampur, Jul 2 (PTI) A septuagenarian fell into a 40-feet deep well in Odisha's Ganjam district and was rescued by fire department personnel on Saturday morning, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Dies After Lanter of a House Falls on Him in Rohini.

Seventy six year old Damodar Mohanty of Purushottampur fell when he was sitting on the parapet of the well near his home late on Friday night, fire department official said.

Also Read | India Rejects US Commission Report on Religious Freedom, Says ‘Comments Reflect Lack of Understanding of Country’s Plurality’.

He fell into about 10-feet-deep water at the bottom of the well but managed to climb several feet and was later rescued.

“We rescued him in the morning after around an hour of struggle when two of our personnel went into the deep well,” firefighter Suresh Mishra said.

Mohanty was rushed to the nearby community health center and was dicharged after treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)