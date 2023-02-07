Khunti (Jharkhand), Feb 7 (PTI) A septuagenarian woman and her 35-year-old daughter were charred to death in a fire that broke out in their house in Khunti district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The victims were identified as Susana Kashyap (75) and her physically challenged daughter Pushpa Kashyap of Amritpur Mohalla, about 40 km from Ranchi, after the fire-fighters doused the fire.

Short-circuit was stated to be the cause of the fire. The old woman and her daughter were trapped inside their house in the fire.

"We came to know about their death only when the fire-brigade personnel retrieved the bodies after they doused the flames," local residents said.

They said the daughter was a divyang and speech impaired, so she could not even scream for help.

Officer-In-Charge of Khunti police station Inspector Pintu Kumar told PTI that police is investigating the incident from all angles including the possibility of a conspiracy behind it.

However, he said, police did not find any clue of conspiracy after interrogating the victims relatives and local residents.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered based on the statements of the relatives.

