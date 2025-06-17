Jamshedpur, Jun 17 (PTI) South Eastern Railway's Chakradharpur (CKP) Division is all set to install an Artificial Intelligence(AI)-based Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS) soon to protect the lives of the animals in train accidents.

As part of the initiative, testing for provisions of EIDS was carried out along the Barabamboo-Chakradharpur-Lotapahar section on June 15 and 16, according to a statement.

It said the system will sense approaching elephants from a distance of 200 meters from rail track and send out an alert signal to concerned officials to respond.

On getting the signal, the approaching trains would be directed to slow down the speed or stop to prevent any mishap involving elephants.

Two elephants were arranged for the testing to assess the impact of EIDS (Elephant Intrusion Detection System).

Given the critical nature of this effort, the safety of both the public and elephants remained the highest priority of railways, the statement said.

The proposed project is likely to cost around Rs 15 crore.

The EIDS would function with a combination of pressure wave sensors, optical fibre cables and AI algorithms.

In elephant corridors, the detection shall be 150-200 meters from the centre of the track. It will help in increasing the mobility of rail transport over NF Railways by enhancing the speeds on elephant corridors.

