New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Services have been delayed on a section of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Wednesday due to some technical issues, following which trains are being operated at a restricted speed in this segment, sources said.

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to alert commuters.

"Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh from Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines (sic)," it tweeted.

Sources said the delay was owing to a "technical issue" because of which trains are running at a "restricted speed" between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations.

Several Delhi Metro commuters faced hardships on Tuesday as services on a section of the Blue Line were delayed due to a major technical issue, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag on June 9. On June 6, services on the Blue Line were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

Recently, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar, when asked about several technical snags being reported on Delhi Metro corridors, particularly on the Blue Line, had said, "Most of these were overhead equipment issues caused by bird hit and birds dropping something on it. In our report submitted to the Delhi transport department, we have mentioned that". PTI KND

