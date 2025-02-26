Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (PTI) A servitor at Shree Lingaraj temple here was injured after falling while climbing the 11th-century Lord Shiva shrine on Wednesday night, police said.

"The incident took place around 10:40 PM when the servitor was climbing the temple top, holding a burning torch in one hand. He sustained injuries. Another servitor later took the 'Mahadeepa' and placed it at atop the shrine around 10:45 PM," an official said.

Lighting the ‘Mahadeepa' marked the end of the day-long fast being observed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Thousands of devotees had gathered to witness the auspicious ritual of Lord Shiva.

Though, it was earlier decided to take the Mahadeepa to the temple at 10 pm, the process was delayed by around 40 minutes due to some rituals in the temple, the official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and many other dignitaries visited Lingaraj temple during the day.

