Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday asked officials to settle forest rights claims within three weeks.

He also asked them to carry out GPS mapping of scheduled areas in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Odisha Government Fixes Rs 2,200 as Price for Conducting COVID-19 Test in Private labs: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

He held a review meeting in Raj Bhavan with officials and NGO functionaries in attendance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)