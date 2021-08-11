Jaipur, August 11: Five labourers were killed and two others are feared dead after debris of a quartz stone quarry fell on them in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened in Lachuda village falling under the Asind police station.

Seven people, including three women, were buried under the debris. Five bodies, including of two women, were taken out. Two others are feared dead, Bhilwara Collector Shivprasad Nakate Madan said. Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Over 40 Feared Buried Under Debris After Major Landslide in Kinnaur (Watch Video).

He said illegal mining was being done at the site where the incident happened.

A few days ago, four persons were arrested for illegal mining with machinery, he added.

