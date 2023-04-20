Amingaon (Assam), Apr 20 (PTI) Seven people died and 62 others were afflicted with Hepatitis A in Assam's Kamrup (Rural) district since February, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Sarma visited the Loco Colony here to offer condolences to the family members of a patient who died on Wednesday due to the disease.

So far 402 samples were tested for hepatitis A, 62 of which were found positive. On Wednesday, nine of 100 samples tested positive.

The affected people are from various parts of Amingaon area in the district.

Sarma directed the officials to ensure that the infection is prevented and control measures are strictly adhered to.

He also directed the district authorities to organise a medical health camp in the area on Friday where doctors from Gauhati Medical College Hospital will treat patients.

Kamrup Joint Director of Health Services Mohitosh Banerjee said that four people have died during the last 14 days due to Hepatitis A.

The disease was caused mainly due to consumption of contaminated water. Samples of such water were collected for testing, Banerjee said.

Awareness campaigns have been launched in the affected areas and health workers are conducting daily field visits asking people to visit doctors and get themselves tested if they are suffering from high fever, he said.

The affected areas are Loco Colony, Madhyam Khanda, No 26 Colony, Hatat Colony, Kalibari, Srinathpatti and Moriyapatti. Most of these are under Railway land.

Deputy Commissioner Keerti Jalli conducted an urgent meeting with officials of the North East Frontier Railways and the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED). PTI cor DG DG

