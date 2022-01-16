Bhopal, Jan 16 (PTI) Seven persons were killed and four others suffered injuries in three road accidents that took place in Damoh, Mandla and Ratlam districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

In Damoh, three persons were killed and two others injured after their motorcycles collided near Laklaka village under Tejgarh police Station on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Ishwar Yadav (20), Rajendra Yadav, (28) and Tirath (25), he said.

"A critically injured person was shifted to Jabalpur for further treatment, while another one is admitted to Damoh district hospital," he added.

In Mandla district, a speeding tractor overturned on Saturday night, killing three labourers, including a minor, and seriously injuring another person, Bichhia police station in-charge S Ram Maravi said.

The three victims, identified as Sanju Markam (18), Nandu Maravi (18) and Sandeep Dhruve (17), died on the spot, while the injured was admitted to Bichhia Health Centre, he said.

In the accident that took place in Ratlam district, a woman was crushed to death by a speeding car in Sailana town on Saturday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Sailana police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Kanesh said the deceased, Manisha Parihar (40), was going on a motorcycle with her brother when the car hit their vehicle.

The woman fell on the road and was crushed to death by the car, he said, adding that the woman's brother sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

A case has been registered in this connection and a search for the car driver is underway, he said.

