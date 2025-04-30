Visakhapatnam, April 30: Seven people were killed and several others injured when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple here, in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha said preliminary reports indicated that the wall collapse in the temple in Simchalam was triggered by soil loosening due to heavy rains in the area. Andhra Pradesh: Family of 4 Dies After Wall of House Collapses in Nandyal, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Rain-Soaked Wall Collapses at Temple in Visakhapatnam 

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state authorities pressed into service. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, officials added.

