Visakhapatnam, April 30: Seven people were killed and several others injured when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple here, in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha said preliminary reports indicated that the wall collapse in the temple in Simchalam was triggered by soil loosening due to heavy rains in the area. Andhra Pradesh: Family of 4 Dies After Wall of House Collapses in Nandyal, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Rain-Soaked Wall Collapses at Temple in Visakhapatnam

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Visuals from the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, where seven people died after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival pic.twitter.com/NYVIDsHGkV — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | According to an SDRF jawan, "Seven people died in the incident. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment...We immediately reached the spot after the incident was reported..." https://t.co/jDfKZjnX1U pic.twitter.com/RqbiwqpID1 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Rescue Operations Underway

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Seven people died and four got injured after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam. Search and rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and NDRF Vangalapudi… https://t.co/jDfKZjnX1U pic.twitter.com/8JVOtd24ND — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state authorities pressed into service. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, officials added.

