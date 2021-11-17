Gangtok, Nov 16 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday registered seven new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 32,108, according to a health department bulletin.

The Himalayan state did not report any fresh infection on the previous day.

East Sikkim recorded five new cases, while West Sikkim and South Sikkim logged one each.

Sikkim now has 117 active cases, while 334 patients have migrated out and 31,256 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stood at 401 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim has registered the highest number of cases at 17,883 so far, followed by 7,058 in South Sikkim, 6,162 in West Sikkim and 671 in North Sikkim.

The state has so far conducted 2,66,143 sample tests, including 475 in the last 24 hours, for the infection.

The daily positivity rate stood 1.5 per cent and the recovery ratio at 98.4 per cent.

