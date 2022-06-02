Srinagar, June 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,262, officials said here.

Four cases were reported from Jammu district while two cases were detected in Srinagar district, the officials said here.

Also Read | Karnataka Jamia Masjid Row: Section 144 Imposed in Mandya From June 3-5 Over VHP's Call for Protest.

There are 56 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,452, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | KK's Death: BJP MP Saumitra Khan Writes to Amit Shah Demanding Central Agency Probe in Sudden Demise of Late Singer.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)