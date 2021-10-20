Patna, Oct 20 (PTI) Seven newly appointed judges of the Patna High Court were on Wednesday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Sanjay Karol.

Also Read | Exclusive Interview of Dan Hawkins, Founder & CEO, Summit Leadership Partners.

Justices Rajan Gupta, Ananta Manohar Badar, and Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri, transferred from other high courts, were among those who were sworn in.

Also Read | Corporate Journey of Cyndie Martini, CEO of Member Access Processing.

Besides them, four lawyers who were elevated as judges were also administered the oath in the lobby of the Centenary Building of the High Court.

They are Sandeep Kumar, Purnendu Singh, Satyavrat Verma, and Rajesh Kumar Verma.

With this, the total strength of the Patna High Court has reached 26 out of the sanctioned strength of 53.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)