Seven people have been killed due to a landslide on the National Highway. (Photo Credit: X/@NatungMama)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Seven people have been killed due to a landslide on the National Highway in Seppa West assembly constituency, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung said on Saturday.

He expressed condolences over the loss of life in the incident that occurred between Bana village and the Seppa area and advised people to avoid travelling at night during the monsoon season.

"It's very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH 13 Road in between Bana & Seppa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I request everyone to remain vigilant and avoid travelling at night during the monsoon season. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti," Natung posted on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also offered condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic landslide in Arunachal Pradesh that claimed seven innocent lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace. Prayers for strength and healing to all affected by this heartbreaking loss," Rijiju posted on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for Arunachal Pradesh for the coming week, till June 6, predicting "very heavy rain, thunderstorm and Lightning" on May 31.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast "heavy rain, thunderstorms and Lightning" from June 1 to 5 while predicting only "heavy rain" on June 5 and 6.

Earlier this week, the IMD issued a multi-hazard weather warning, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in many parts of the country.

Several other regions including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha and Telangana may experience heavy rain at isolated places, the weather department had said.

Thunderstorms with lightning alone were also expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan region in Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. (ANI)

