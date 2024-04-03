Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI): Several Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jamnagar on Wednesday.

The leaders joined the party in the presence of MP Poonamben Maadam and MLA Rivaba Jadeja, in Jamnagar today.

In a major blow to the Congress party, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Vijender Singh joined the BJP at an event held at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of the party's National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde.

The BJP whitewashed the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 general elections by winning all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on May 7 across all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The counting of votes is slated for June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 26 seats with a vote share of 63.1 per cent while the Congress party bagged 32.6 per cent vote share.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party registered victory in all 26 seats with a vote share of 60.1 per cent whereas Congress received 33.5 per cent of votes. (ANI)

