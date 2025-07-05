Jammu, Jul 5 (PTI) Several illegally-built structures, allegedly used for cattle smuggling, were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive here on Saturday, officials said.

The drive was jointly conducted by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and police in the Khanpura area of Nagrota on the city outskirts, they added.

The officials said police have arrested three cattle smugglers -- Babur Chaudhary, Zakir Hussain and Bashir Ahmed Kichloo -- and rescued 34 animals that were being transported illegally at Nagrota, on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had illegally constructed permanent sheds on land belonging to the JDA in Khanpura, the officials said, adding that the unauthorised structures were being used as hubs for the illegal storage and transit of cattle.

Acting promptly and following due legal process, a joint team of JDA officials and police conducted a demolition drive at the site and razed more than half-a-dozen illegal structures, besides retrieving the encroached land, they said.

