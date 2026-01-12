Rajouri, January 12: A few drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the late hours of Sunday, Defence Sources said. The development prompted the Indian Army to undertake counter-unmanned aerial systems measures.

"A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return," Defence Sources said. Drone Incursions in Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces on High Alert After Suspected Pakistani Drones Seen Hovering Along the LoC and International Border.

Earlier on Saturday, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation after an arms and ammunition consignment was recovered from the border village of Paloora in Samba district. Operation Keshwan: Encounter Breaks Out Between Indian Army, Terrorists in Jammu Kashmir’s Kishtwar.

The consignment included a made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines, a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine and one Chinese hand grenade with marking SPL HGR 84. According to police, a total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)