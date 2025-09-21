Indian Army troops exchanged fire with terrorists in a forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, September 21, White Knight Corps said. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the gunfight, which took place in Keshwan, the officials said. "Alert troops of White Knight Corps at around 1 pm today, while carrying out an intelligence based operation in general area of Kishtwar, have established contact with terrorists. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress." the Army said in a post on X. Udhampur Encounter: Army Soldier Injured As Another Gunfight Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Dudu area.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Indian Army, Terrorists in Jammu Kashmir’s Kishtwar

#WhiteKnightCorps | Contact with Terrorists | Op Keshwan Alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps at around 1 pm today, while carrying out an intelligence based operation in general area of Kishtwar have established contact with terrorists. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 21, 2025

