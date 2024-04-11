Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Several students were injured after a bus carrying school children met with an accident in Haryana's Narnaul district on Thursday, police said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh.

Also Read | Elon Musk Confirms India Visit: Tech Billionaire To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 in New Delhi.

"Several school children have been injured," a police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)