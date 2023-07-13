Gurugram, Jul 13 (PTI) An Uzbek woman was arrested after police busted a sex racket being run from a flat in the Sector-67A area here, an official said on Thursday.

The arrest was made on Tuesday night after a raid was conducted on the basis of information received at the Sector-65 police station, the senior police official said.

Also Read | Tesla Car for Rs 20 Lakh in India Still a Distant Dream, Say Experts.

Kilicheva Aziza (46) said that she arrived in India in 2015 on a tourist visa and was part of the sex racket, according to the official.

Her visa was valid till April 2015 and since then she has been living here illegally, police said.

Also Read | Kerala High Court Says Non-Payment of Timely Salary to KSRTC Employees Cannot Be Allowed To Continue.

They said that a city court had in November last year declared Aziza a proclaimed offender.

A case was registered against the woman under the Immoral Trafficking Act and the Foreigner Act, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)