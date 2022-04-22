Kochi, Apr 22 (PTI) The woman crew member of a Seychelles Coast guard ship, who was evacuated to Kochi after she reported a health problem, has departed for her native country after full recovery, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

The Indian Navy had on April 14 evacuated a crew member of a Seychelles Coast Guard ship when the vessel was on a voyage from Kochi to Victoria in the island nation.

"Post treatment at INHS Sanjivani in Kochi, after medical evacuation by the Indian Navy from sea, the woman crew member of the Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) Zoroaster has departed for Seychelles after full recovery," the Navy said in a release.

The Navy said the patient was discharged from INHS Sanjivani after a complete recovery on April 21.

"The Medical Evacuation from mid sea has further enhanced the bilateral relations between the two countries. The Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar is presently on a visit to Seychelles from April 21 to 23 to further cement the ties between India and Seychelles," the Navy said.

The Navy on April 14 said the SCGS Zoroaster, which was transiting from Kochi to Seychelles under the escort of INS Sharda, reported that a crew member was experiencing abdominal pain.

"The medical officer onboard the Indian Naval ship was transferred by boat for an initial medical examination. Once the crew's condition was stabilised, she was brought to INS Sharda for additional medical care," it said.

Subsequently, an Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) carried out medical evacuation of the patient from INS Sharda operating off Minicoy in Lakshadweep to INHS Sanjivani (Naval Hospital) for further treatment.

