New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Sunday congratulated Bhupendra Patel on his election as the BJP legislative party leader in Gujarat, paving the way for him to become the state's next chief minister.

Shah expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Patel's leadership, the state's development journey will receive new energy and momentum.

Gujarat will continue to be a leading state in good governance and public welfare works, he said.

Nadda called up Patel to congratulate him.

Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislative party leader here on Sunday. He will replace Vijay Rupani as chief minister.

