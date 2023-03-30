Patna, Mar 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive at the Bihar capital on Saturday, a day before his scheduled programmes in two districts, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary said here on Thursday.

Choudhary said Shah, who will be addressing public meetings at Sasaram and Hisua, in Rohtas and Nawada districts respectively, on Sunday, will spend the preceding night in Patna.

"As per the information we have received, the Union Home Minister will arrive here on April 1. He will spend the night in Patna and leave for his scheduled programmes the next morning," said Chaudhary.

The newly appointed BJP chief, however, said in reply to queries from journalists that it was not yet known whether Shah will be visiting the party's Bihar unit headquarters or hold a meeting with office-bearers at some other place.

Widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, Shah has been touring Bihar more frequently than before ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP, robbing it of power in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led NDA had swept Bihar, bagging all but one of 40 seats of the state.

However, with the exit of Kumar's JD(U), which had won 16 seats, just one less than the BJP, the saffron party faces an uphill task in the state where it is pitted against the Mahagathbandhan, the multi-party coalition which the chief minister has joined.

