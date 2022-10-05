Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi in Rainawari area here on Wednesday, officials said.

After the public rally in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, Shah returned to Srinagar and attended a function at the Raj Bhavan here, the officials said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Four Terrorists Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Shopian.

They said immediately after the function ended, Shah visited Rainawari area of the city and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi.

He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and some BJP leaders.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Gives Off Business As Usual Vibes, but Congress Workers Want 'Uncertainty' To End.

The Union Home Minister also interacted with the devotees, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)