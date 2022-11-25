New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam has alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's call to rewrite history is an attack on historical morality and an attempt to distort the truth.

Shah while addressing a plenary session of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary Ahom general Veer Lachit Barphukan here on Thursday, said that no one can stop rewriting of history to free it from "distortions" as he urged academicians to research and write about 30 great Indian empires and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to fight for the motherland.

"Amit Shah's call on historians to re write history is a blatant attack on historical morality is a call to glorify Savarkar, tarnish Nehru and distort truth to undermine the idea of India. Historians with sense of history are humiliated by the call. They will resist," Viswam said in a tweet.

