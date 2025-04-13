Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that it was shameful that Hindus of Murshidabad have to leave their homes and flee to Malda to save their lives in wake of violence in the district on Friday night.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "The divisional bench has given full freedom to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to restore normalcy. It is a matter of shame for Mamata Banerjee that Hindu people of Murshidabad are leaving their homes and going to Malda to save their lives. This is the height of appeasement. There is no job, no health, no education system, there is only appeasement for vote bank. Hindus are tortured, Hindus are killed, Hindu shops are looted, Hindu temples are destroyed."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Blast: 8 Workers Killed in Fireworks Factory Explosion in Anakapalli, PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia for Deceased.

He further questioned the intent behind creating unrest during Durga Puja celebration in Shyampur.

He further said, "Who created unrest during Durga Puja celebration in Shyampur? During Kali Puja who burnt Rajabazar? Who created unrest during Saraswati puja celebration in schools? Who looted 86 Hindu shops in Mothabari? Who killed Hargobind Das and his son Chandan Das? Who vandalised Hindu temple in Dhuliyan? Elections should be conducted in West Bengal under President's rule. Police is acting as cadres of Mamata Banerjee."

Also Read | Gwalior: Drunk Man Rapes Girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh After Thrashing Her With Belt, Threatens To Kill Her Over Revealing Incident to Anyone.

BJP leaders and workers on Sunday staged a protest in Kolkata, targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the recent violence in Murshidabad and the alleged corruption in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment.

Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, and other senior BJP leaders participated in the protest, which marched from College Square to Dharmatala.

Suvendu Adhikari claimed that more than 400 Hindus have been "forced to flee" their houses, claiming that the people are facing religious persecution.

He blamed Trinamool Congress for their alleged "appeasement politics" which has "emboldened radical elements."

"More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda," Adhikari wrote in a post on X.

Days after violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad, DGP Rajeev Kumar said that the "situation is under control."

"The situation is fully under control," West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar told reporters on Sunday.

Three people were killed in the Murshidabad district following violent clashes linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the police said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jangipur SP Ananda Roy said that the condition in the area is improving.

Jangipur SP Ananda Roy told ANI, "In Suti, 71 people were arrested, while 67 arrests have been made in Samserganj. The condition is better, things are improving. There have been many rumours, I request everyone not to go by rumours. We arrested many people yesterday and the process is going on. We will arrest the rest of the miscreants too."

West Bengal Police have arrested 150 individuals in connection with the Murshidabad violence. According to a police statement, adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, Suti, and other affected areas to maintain order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)