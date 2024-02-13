New Delhi, February 13: Veteran leader Sharad Pawar has moved the Supreme Court challenging an Election Commission order recognising the party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real Nationalist Congress Party. The plea was filed by Pawar senior in his personal capacity through lawyer Abhishek Jebaraj on Monday evening.

Prior to him, the Ajit Pawar faction had filed a caveat through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed in favour of the Sharad Pawar group if the latter moves the top court. Ajit Pawar Faction Is Real NCP: Maha Vikas Aghadi Slams Election Commission Decision on ‘Clock’ Symbol, Sharad Pawar Side To Challenge It in Supreme Court.

On February 6, the Election Commission announced that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP, in a major setback to party founder Sharad Pawar. The poll panel also allotted the NCP symbol 'clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar. Murder of Democracy, Decision Taken Under Pressure: Sharad Pawar Group on ECI Order As Election Commission Decides NCP Symbol Goes to Ajit Pawar Faction.

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the EC had said.

