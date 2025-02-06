Imphal, Feb 6 (PTI) National Peoples' Party has appointed Kshetrigao MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan as the leader of its legislative party in the Manipur assembly, a statement said on Thursday.

The appointment was made as MLA Kayisii, who was the leader of the NPP legislative party in Manipur, died recently.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 Date: When Will New IT Bill Be Introduced in Parliament? What Are the Expectations?.

In view of the untimely demise of Kayisii, the NPP has chosen Hassan as the leader of its legislative party in Manipur, party president Conrad K Sangma said in the statement.

The party's interim state president Y Joykumar Singh also appointed Hassan as the working president of NPP Manipur until further orders.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 25,000 Devotees From Tribal Communities To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Today.

Last year, the NPP with seven MLAs in Manipur withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)