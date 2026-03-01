New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Large-scale mourning gatherings and protests erupted across the country following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, with Shia communities taking to the streets to express grief and anger.

All India Shia Council held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raising slogans against the US and Israel.

Similar protests were also seen in Jammu and Kashmir, where men, women and children gathered outside and condemned the US and Israel attack.

Protests were also held outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar

The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Large numbers of people across the old Lucknow took to the streets in the Uttar Pradesh capital to protest as well.

All India Shia Majalis-E-Ulema-Wa- Zakireen, Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha condemned the US and Israel attack.

"We came to know about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei afetr attack on Iran dropping over 30 bombs. We condemn this act. Protests are happening all over the world against this attack," he said.

Meanwhile, protest in Pakistan turned violent in some areas. Thousands reportedly gathered in Skardu, where the United Nations office was set on fire. In Karachi, angry demonstrators stormed the US consulate, leading to clashes with Pakistani security forces. Reports indicated that more than 10 people were killed after soldiers opened fire on protesters outside the consulate.

Pakistani forces were seen confronting demonstrators amid heightened tensions following what protesters described as US and Israeli aggression, according to Press TV.

The wave of protests and mourning reflected the deep religious and political resonance of Khamenei's leadership among Shia communities worldwide, with gatherings spanning from Iran and Iraq to South Asia. (ANI)

