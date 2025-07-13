Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Once a formidable force in Maharashtra, the Congress is facing a silent but steady erosion of its traditional support base as the new generation of several loyalist families - once the party's backbone - are either aligning with rivals or retreating from active politics.

This shift is weakening the Congress' organisational depth and compounding its troubles ahead of the crucial local body polls this year, party sources said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: INR 250 'Rakhi Gift' for Ladli Behna Scheme Beneficiaries on Raksha Bandhan 2025; Monthly Help to Be INR 1500 From October, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

Last year, the party faced its worst rout in assembly polls, winning only 16 seats in the 288-member House. It contested 101 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

In recent months, leaders from families with long-standing Congress ties have made moves that reflect the party's diminishing appeal among its once-committed base.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Radisson Blu Hotel's Sauna Room in Dwarka, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Senior Congressman Anant Gadgil, who belongs to perhaps one of the last loyalist families that have remained committed to the party, expressed concern over the spree of desertions by second generation of families associated with the organisation for decades.

Gadgil, a third generation politician, told PTI that as a person deeply embedded with the Congress ideology, he was concerned about the future of the 139-year-old party.

He said he was disturbed to see that children of his father's (V N Gadgil) colleagues in the Central cabinet and many others have left the Congress and joined the BJP.

In Maharashtra, ex-Union minister Milind Deora left the Congress in 2024 and is now a Shiv Sena MP. In Sangli, Satyajit Deshmukh, son of Shivajirao Deshmukh, a staunch Congressman, joined the BJP.

"Look at the irony. The BJP which aligned with other parties to unceremoniously remove Shivajirao Deshmukh as chairman of the council later made his son an MLA. In Dhule, Kunal Patil, son of staunch Congressman Rohidas Patil, recently joined the BJP.

"In Pune, Sangram Thopte, son of another Congressman and ex-minister Anantrao Thopte, joined the BJP claiming the Congress did not reward him suitably. Rajashri Patil, granddaughter-in-law of Congress stalwart Vasantdada Patil, too, joined the BJP," said Gadgil.

"Satyajit Tambe, nephew of senior leader Balasaheb Thorat and once believed to be close to Rahul Gandhi not only became an independent MLC, but also a critic of Rahulji. All of them belonged to the traditional Congress families," the former MLC noted.

Archana Patil, daughter-in-law of Congressman Shivraj Patil, moved to the BJP before the 2024 assembly polls and contested from Latur City against Congress' Amit Deshmukh.

Gadgil said over the years there has been a change of approach within the Congress which is not going down well with loyalists as well as cadres.

"There is a growing feeling among loyalists that party hoppers are immediately rewarded. They point out that in Maharashtra, in last 10-12 years, prominent posts were given to those who had either earlier deserted the Congress or joined Congress with party hopping record. There is an issue of wrong choice of (poll) candidates. Loyal Congressman are unable to digest all this," he argued.

According to him, some senior functionaries are of the view the party's national leaders are not getting right feedback.

"(Congress MPs) Soniaji, Rahulji and (president Mallikarjun) Khargeji have to look after party affairs in the entire nation. Its wrong to expect them to know everything. Therefore, party observers are appointed during polls. But if observers lack in their assessment, the party suffers," Gadgil contended.

He said the Pune Lok Sabha seat was won by his grandfather and later his father several times, but it is now with the BJP whose candidate Murlidhar Mohol defeated Ravindra Dhangekar (Congress) in June 2024.

"The Congress fielded a candidate (in LS polls) who had switched two parties. He lost and yet he was repeated for assembly polls (in Nov 2024). He lost that too. Now, he has left the party. All this happened in 9 to 10 months," he noted.

The Congress needs to be on streets on issues like EC's "partisan" approach, "mishandling of post-Pahalgam situation" and unemployment, he said.

Gadgil said the Congress split in 1969, but swept back to power at the Centre in 1971.

"The party lost in 1977, but came back to power at the Centre in 1980. The Congress is like a phoenix," he argued.

"Many of these younger politicians don't see a future in the Congress anymore. The organisation is weak. Their switch is more about survival than ideology," noted a senior Congressman, who did not want to be named.

Political observers said the problem in the Maharashtra Congress is not just one of defections but of fading generational loyalty.

Families that stood by the Congress through decades now find their younger members disconnected from the party's ideological moorings, they said.

"Earlier, being with the Congress meant stature, access to Delhi, and legacy. Today, it means being in the opposition without direction," said a political analyst.

Congress leaders, however, sought to downplay the impact of exodus of leaders.

"Yes, some have left, but these are individual choices. The Congress still has a committed cadre and support among people," said MPCC working president Naseem Khan.

A senior leader, who did not wish to be quoted, admitted there is unrest among the new generation of families loyal to the Congress.

He pointed to lack of communication and political direction and asked, "where is the face to lead the party in the state?"

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)