New Delhi, July 13: A fire broke out at Dwarka's Radisson Blu Hotel in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday. The fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor of the hotel, said officials, adding that no casualties have been reported. "We received a call around 12:17 am that a fire broke out in the Hotel Radisson Blu. When we came here, a fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now. No casualties have been reported...," ADO Ravi Nath told ANI. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh Claims 2 Lives; Short-Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

On Saturday, a massive fire that broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazar has been brought under control, officials confirmed. One fire operator sustained serious injuries during the operation and has been shifted to a medical facility, while no other injuries have been reported so far, according to authorities. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Sarojini Nagar, Dousing Operations On.

'The Fire Has Been Extinguished Now'

#WATCH | Delhi | On a fire which broke out in Dwarka's Radisson Blu Hotel, ADO Ravi Nath says, "We received a call around 12:17 am that a fire has broken out in Hotel Radisson Blu. When we came here, a fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been… pic.twitter.com/FGE9PCMERI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2025

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar provided details of the incident, stating, "We received a call at 15:49. The fire category was escalated due to the market's density and the presence of numerous shops nearby. The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated. There is no information yet about any other injuries." The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)