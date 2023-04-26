Shimla, Apri 25 (PTI) The ruling Congress on Tuesday promised taking concrete measures for regularisation of multi-storied buildings, clearance of building plans submitted before 2017 and enforcement of a uniform tax regime for both old and merged areas under the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Releasing the manifesto for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also promised to frame a policy for allowing non-agriculturists staying in the capital city prior to 1971 to construct houses.

The Congress also promised uninterrupted water supply in every ward, installation of water metres without NOC (no objection certificate), development of parks in all wards, setting up of community centres and subsidised parkings in wards, subject to availability of land.

The other highlights included making Shimla drugs-free, taxi services to hospitals and other places, construction of ropeways to decongest the town, widening of roads and extending the time of night buses within SMC areas.

Suku said nursery classes and English medium will be introduced in four leading government schools in the town, and reading rooms and libraries will also be opened where land is available.

Meanwhile, the day of polling (May 2) has been declared a public holiday in the areas of Municipal Corporation Shimla. It would be a paid holiday for daily wages employees, a spokesperson of the state government said here.

As many as 102 candidates are in the fray for 34 wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. The results will be declared on May 4.

The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are contesting from all 34 wards and there is a direct contest in 10 wards. The AAP and the CPI(M) have fielded candidates from 21 and four wards, respectively, while nine independents are in the fray.

