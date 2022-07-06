Shimla, Jul 6 (PTI) The Ferozepur-Shipki La National Highway-5 has been blocked for traffic at Jhakri in Rampur Bushar tehsil here on Wednesday, a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official said.

The highway has been blocked since 2 am as the flow of water increased in Broni nullah during heavy rains which also brought the debris on to the road, NHAI executive engineer KL Suman said.

Efforts are on to clear the highway for traffic by removing the debris as soon as possible, he added.

