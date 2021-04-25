Kutch (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday informed that ship 'MV Hai Nam 86' reached Gujrat's Deendayal Port, carrying steel cylinder tubes which are used for making oxygen cylinders.

"Ship 'MV Hai Nam 86' reaches Deendayal Port, carrying steel cylinder tubes used for making oxygen cylinders. The vessel was given the highest priority for berthing on arrival at Cargo Jetty, owing to oxygen shortage in the country," said Mandaviya.

In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Lakshadweep, Southern Naval Command at Kochi has deputed two Naval Ships as "Oxygen Express" to ferry oxygen cylinders to islands and also to collect empty cylinders back to mainland for refilling.

"Taking in to account the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, and to support the UTL administration, the Southern Naval Command at Kochi has deputed two Naval Ships as "Oxygen Express" to ferry Oxygen Cylinders to islands and also to collect empty cylinders back to mainland for refilling the cylinders," read a press statement from Southern Naval Command (SNC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)