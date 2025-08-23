Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday said the Ministry will explore the possibility of launching a dedicated satellite or acquiring a transponder to strengthen India's maritime governance and port management infrastructure.

"Our Ministry should plan to launch a satellite of our own or acquire a dedicated transponder for the Indian maritime sector. This will strengthen India's coastal and port management infrastructure through advanced space-based solutions," Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the top officials of the ministry on the occasion of National Space Day.

According to the Union Minister, the proposed system would provide exclusive coverage for Indian coastal waters, inland waterways and port regions, integrating with national maritime databases to offer real-time monitoring of vessel traffic, navigational safety and port operations.

"This will help in enhanced vessel traffic monitoring, real-time ship tracking across India's coastline and EEZ, early identification of congestion and improved navigational safety. It will also improve preparedness for search-and-rescue, pollution control and disaster management, while reducing dependence on foreign navigation systems and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of PM Narendra Modi ji," Sarbananda Sonowal added.

Highlighting India's recent achievements in the space sector, the Minister said the country has emerged as a global leader in science and technology.

"India has made remarkable progress as a nation in science and technology and has built one of the world's most respected and efficient space programmes," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister recalled India's journey in space research, its quest of knowledge for the betterment of humanity.

"We also launched Aditya-L1 in 2023, India's first solar observatory to study the sun. More recently, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to complete a mission to the International Space Station. Soon, thanks to the hard work of our scientists, India will launch the Gaganyaan mission and build its own space station. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India's space programme has made remarkable progress in addressing diverse challenges and unlocking new frontiers of opportunity," Sarbananda Sonowal said, while recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks as well as his leadership of India's Space programme since 2014.

Extending his greetings, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Let me convey my best wishes to each and every Bharatiya on the occasion of National Space Day and let me also urge the youth of our nation to reach out not just to the sky but to space." (ANI)

