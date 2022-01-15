Aurangabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve on Saturday alleged that the Opposition has been criticising Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as it has lost the (mental) balance.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Leader Joginder Singh Mann Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters here, Danve said that even courts had observed that Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is the best CM.

Also Read | 'Unvaccinated Students Not To Be Allowed in Haryana Schools', Says Health Minister Anil Vij.

"He has waived loans of 97 per cent of farmers in Maharashtra. He introduced Shakti law for the protection of women in the state. But still, leaders of opposition parties try to criticise him through their comments," he said.

This is happening because the Opposition leaders have lost their (mental) balance, Danve alleged.

The BJP has taken a swipe at Thackeray, who is recuperating from spine surgery, asking him to hand over the charge of the post to some other leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)