Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Hitting at BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar for comparing the violence in the Hindi-Marathi controversy to the Pahalgam terror attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that it is wrong and shows the BJP's mindset.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, "A few people refuse to accept the culture and the Marathi language. If not in Maharashtra, where would the Marathi language be - in Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Nepal? If people do a movement for any language, Ashish Shelar compares them to terrorists of Pahalgam. It's wrong, and it shows the BJP's mindset."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar compared the agony of the Pahalgam terror attack, where Hindus were killed in the name of religion, and those getting "beaten up" in the name of language. He said that these incidents were distressing for him.

"All these incidents cause pain, suffering, and mental distress. In Pahalgam, they shot them after asking about their religion. And here, they beat up the innocent Hindus just because of the language they speak. Such cases create a disturbance," Shelar said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Tragic End to Same-Sex Relationship As Youth Murders Teenage Partner With Spiked Drink; Arrested.

His remarks come after incidents of violence and vandalism were reported in the state amid the ongoing Hindi-Marathi controversy.

Five workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were arrested in connection with the vandalism at entrepreneur Sushil Kedia's office in Worli, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered against them under Sections 223, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3), and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In another incident, as per a viral video, a group of men allegedly associated with a regional party beat up a shop owner for not speaking in Marathi. The incident occurred in the Mira-Bhayandar area near Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the July 5 "victory rally" by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, Raut said, "The grand victory rally is being talked about everywhere. Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray were clear in their stand, as expected by people."

Attacking BJP and Shiv Sena, he asked, "Do you control Thackeray? Why won't you let Marathi people unite?" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)