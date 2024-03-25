Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) A list of Shiv Sena candidates for Lok Sabha elections will be declared in a day or two, party leader Rahul Shewale said on Monday.

He said discussions have taken place within the Mahayuti alliance and a decision would be taken soon.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead, Mother and Sister Sustain Injuries After Being Attacked Over Property Dispute in Mangolpuri Area.

The ruling alliance comprises Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

Shewale said Shiv Sena's stand is "400 par with Balasaheb's vichar", referring to the NDA's aim to cross the 400 mark in Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Justice Mohd Yusuf Wani Sworn In As Judge in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh High Court in Srinagar.

"The list will be out in a day or two," he added.

A two-time MP from Mumbai South Central constituency and confidant of Eknath Shinde, Shewale is also a likely candidate from the same constituency.

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has so far declared 23 candidates for Maharashtra which will vote in five phases. However, Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, are yet to announce their nominees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)